4k Time-Lapse to Celebrate Statue of Liberty Museum Opening

Lady Liberty continues her great legacy as the new Statue of Liberty Museum officially opens to the public on May 16. To celebrate the momentous occasion, EarthCam is sharing its new 4K construction time-lapse movie highlighting progress for the new museum on Liberty Island in New York City from groundbreaking to completion.

EarthCam and The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation partnered to document and time-lapse the historic development. From October 2016 to May 2019, viewers were invited to join the construction journey with ultra-high resolution imagery from EarthCam’s GigapixelCam webcam solution. EarthCam cameras also captured a historic moment, as teams tackled the delicate and intricate task of disassembling the statue’s original torch and moving it to its new home at the museum. The first of its kind, EarthCam’s new MegapixelCam 8K time-lapse and 360° reality capture system documented the reassembly of the torch inside the new exhibit space.

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation to document this fascinating museum and symbol of worldwide heritage,” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. “Preserving the moment when the island welcomed the most significant addition in 134 years, and the important educational value the museum will certainly bring to its visitors, is extremely rewarding for our organization.”

EarthCam donated its webcam technology and services to document the entire 31-month process, including its portable solar-powered TrailerCam system and 360° VR photography documentation . EarthCam’s award-winning production studio curated the images into a hand-edited 3 minute time-lapse movie, showcasing construction for the beautiful new landmark museum.