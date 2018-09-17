EarthCam Premieres Construction Time-Lapse for LA Rams' New Stadium

EarthCam is sharing its 4K construction time-lapse movie of progress-to-date for the Rams’ future home, the Los Angeles Stadium. See construction progress from November 2016 to September 2018 with high-quality camera imagery, including gigapixel panoramas.

