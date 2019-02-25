Menu
Video

Victaulic Celebrates Centennial 'Innoversary' With New Video

The video gives customers, employees and the community a deeper understanding of Victaulic's legacy and commitment to the future.

EASTON, PA -- 2019 marks a milestone for Victaulic as the company celebrates 100 years of innovation - a Centennial "Innoversary"- since its first mechanical pipe joining solution was patented. In recognition of this event, Victaulic has launched "This is Victaulic," a new corporate video .

The video gives customers, employees and the community a deeper understanding of Victaulic's legacy and commitment to the future by highlighting four key pillars that differentiate Victaulic in the marketplace, the company's: heritage, quality, commitment and innovation.

Engineers and contractors around the world depend on Victaulic's innovative solutions every day to reduce their construction risks and ensure projects are completed safely, on time and on budget. They also leverage added degrees of engineering freedom obtained with Victaulic solutions, enabling design flexibility for the most complex construction projects.

"Our hope is that those who know Victaulic will learn something they didn't know, and those who might not know us will find out why so many companies have trusted Victaulic system solutions for many decades," commented Eric B. Luftig, Victaulic's Vice President of Marketing.

Victaulic will be celebrating its centennial throughout 2019. For more information about Victaulic's 100 Years of Innovation, visit https://www.victaulic.com/100-years-innovation/

TAGS: Piping Pipefitting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
statue_of_liberty_museum.jpg
Construction Time-Lapse of the Statue of Liberty Museum
Oct 30, 2018
EarthCam Premieres Construction Time-Lapse for LA Rams' New Stadium
Sep 17, 2018
NewEGIAvideos.jpg
EGIA Membership: What does it offer? How can it help?
May 18, 2018
AHRExpo_Rinnai.jpg
Video: Rinnai at AHR Expo 2018
Feb 17, 2018