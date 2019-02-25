Victaulic Celebrates Centennial 'Innoversary' With New Video

EASTON, PA -- 2019 marks a milestone for Victaulic as the company celebrates 100 years of innovation - a Centennial "Innoversary"- since its first mechanical pipe joining solution was patented. In recognition of this event, Victaulic has launched "This is Victaulic," a new corporate video .

The video gives customers, employees and the community a deeper understanding of Victaulic's legacy and commitment to the future by highlighting four key pillars that differentiate Victaulic in the marketplace, the company's: heritage, quality, commitment and innovation.

Engineers and contractors around the world depend on Victaulic's innovative solutions every day to reduce their construction risks and ensure projects are completed safely, on time and on budget. They also leverage added degrees of engineering freedom obtained with Victaulic solutions, enabling design flexibility for the most complex construction projects.

"Our hope is that those who know Victaulic will learn something they didn't know, and those who might not know us will find out why so many companies have trusted Victaulic system solutions for many decades," commented Eric B. Luftig, Victaulic's Vice President of Marketing.

Victaulic will be celebrating its centennial throughout 2019. For more information about Victaulic's 100 Years of Innovation, visit https://www.victaulic.com/100-years-innovation/