Troubleshooting Heat Exchangers: Air and Condensate Issues Explained

In installment of Weekly Boiler Tips we dive into the importance of maintaining a functional heat exchanger. Learn how air and trapped condensate can hinder your system's efficiency and how to identify and fix these common issues. Watch now to keep your heat exchanger running at its best! Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs.