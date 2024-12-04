How Steam Expands: Specific Volume and Pipe Size in Boilers

Did you know that the same pound of steam requires different pipe sizes at different pressures? This video covers how specific volume influences your boiler system's pipe dimensions. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.
