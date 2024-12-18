Choosing the Right Sight Glass for Your Boiler

Today on Weekly Boiler Tips, learn about the types of sight glasses used in boilers, their maintenance needs, and durable options for high-pressure systems. Find out how to extend the life of your sight glass with minimal upkeep. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.