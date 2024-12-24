Indirect vs. Direct Water Level Indicators Explained

In this Weekly Boiler Tip we break down the key differences between direct and indirect water level indicators and how they’re used in the boiler room. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.
