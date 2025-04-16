Water Column & Boiler Pressure - What You Need to Know

Water weight generates pressure, but other factors can impact your gauge readings. In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips we explain how vertical height, pressurized tanks, and steam generation influence boiler pressure measurements. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.