Low Fire Hold Tips for Longer Equipment Life

Don’t let thermal shock sneak up on you! Today on Weekly Boiler Tips learn everything you need to know about low fire hold devices: what triggers the hold (temp vs. pressure), wiring diagram cues, how to look for the oil-can symbol or squiggly line, how to “walk up” your firing rate safely after warm-up, and more. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.