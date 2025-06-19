    • R Stamp Repair: When and Why You Need It!

    In this latest installment of Ras Class from Rasmussen Mechanical we break down what an R Stamp repair is, why it matters, and when it’s required.
    June 19, 2025

    In this latest installment of Ras Class from Rasmussen Mechanical we break down what an R Stamp repair is, why it matters, and when it’s required. If you operate boilers, pressure vessels, or other ASME-coded equipment, understanding the National Board R Stamp is critical for staying compliant and ensuring safety. Watch this video to learn more about an R Stamp Repair, and check out our blog for more at info.rasmech.com/RStampRepairs.

    Mid-Size Machine with More Muscle - Sewerooter T-4™
