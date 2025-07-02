Why Your Boiler Is Surging—and the One Fix You Need NOW

In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips we break down the top chemical and blowdown mistakes that lead to hammering through your steam lines—and show you how to nip it in the bud. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.