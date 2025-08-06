Cracked Tubes = Big Trouble

In today's Weekly Boiler Tip, we’re inspecting the Morrison tube—the heart of a fire tube boiler—for signs of overheating, dry firing, and thermal stress. Learn what to look for when inspecting for bulges, cracking, and distortion, especially near the burner end and the tube sheet. Avoid costly repairs by spotting the warning signs early. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.