What is a VFD and Why You Need One

In this latest installment of Ras Class we break down how VFDs work, why they’re used in boiler applications, and the energy-saving benefits they bring.
Aug. 8, 2025

Thinking about adding a VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) to your boiler system? In this latest installment of Ras Class we break down how VFDs work, why they’re used in boiler applications, and the energy-saving benefits they bring. Whether you're running a combustion air fan, feedwater pump, or another motor-driven component, VFDs can help improve efficiency, reduce wear and tear, and save money on energy costs. Check out the Rasmussen Mechanical blog at www.rasmech.com/blog/boiler-water-conductivity and be sure to subscribe for more tips and tutorials.

