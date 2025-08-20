Old, compressed boiler gaskets can’t seal properly. Discover the importance of replacing rope gaskets after inspections, how to check for proper compression, and why a tight seal protects your boiler’s efficiency and lifespan. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.
