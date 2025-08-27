Boiler Stud 101: Impact Driver Mistakes, Brass Nuts, & Thread Care Tips

Boiler maintenance comes down to the details. In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips discover why brass nuts are used on boiler studs, how to avoid damaging studs with impact drivers, and the right way to care for threads for long-term performance. A must-watch tip for boiler techs, plant managers, and maintenance pros. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.