Why a Leaky Gauge Glass Can’t Wait!

In this latest installment of Ras Class, we break down why ignoring a leaking gauge glass is dangerous for both safety and efficiency.
Sept. 4, 2025

Leaky gauge glasses may seem like a small issue, but they can create big problems for your boiler system. In this video, we break down why ignoring a leaking gauge glass is dangerous for both safety and efficiency. Learn how to spot the warning signs early and why addressing them quickly will save you time, money, and headaches down the road. Check out the Rasmussen Mechanical blog at www.rasmech.com/blog/boiler-water-conductivity and be sure to subscribe for more tips and tutorials.

