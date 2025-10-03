Hydronic Cooling: The Future of Data Center Efficiency, Featuring Xylem's Bell & Gossett

In this latest Quick Chat, we speak with Matt Johnson, Business Development Manager – Commercial Building Services for Xylem. Xylem is a Fortune 500 leading global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world and is involved in a wide range of industries, including our current topic: data center construction.

Data center construction has seen massive growth in recent years and shows little sign of slowing. (Energy use by data centers is expected to double by 2030.) But data center jobs demand specialized expertise and advanced capabilities to see projects through to successful completion.

Data centers are moving away from air-cooling and towards water-cooling due to the inherent efficiency of hydronic systems. When paired with advanced pumping technology, heat exchangers and intelligent controls, water-based cooling offers a scalable, more resilient solution that supports long-term sustainability goals.

We discuss the challenges presented by existing infrastructure, especially in water-stressed areas. For the same reasons, the growth in data center construction is forcing individual communities—and the nation as a whole—to think of water as a strategic asset. Recycled water, reclaimed water, and harvested rainwater will all need to play their part in the evolving water ecosystem.

On the other side of the equation, thermal energy rejected from these data centers could be repurposed to create massive energy savings—not to mention huge opportunities for contractors, utilities, and municipalities who have correctly positioned, educated and equipped themselves.

Xylem, as a water technology solutions provider, is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of customers with solutions and capabilities that touch nearly every aspect of data center construction—from equipment specification to treatment, transport and maintenance. In an industry that can’t afford a minute of downtime, Xylem is able to get the equipment and expertise that is needed to where it needs to be quickly. Xylem’s full water treatment solutions can help extend equipment life and reduce maintenance, while smart controls enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Moreover, Xylem has earned a reputation with its customers as an engaged partner and collaborator. Trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to long-term performance are the real keys to success.

To learn more about Xylem and Bell & Gossett's unique data center cooling solutions and expertise, visit: https://www.xylem.com/en-us/info/data-centers/.