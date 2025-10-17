Water hammer in steam systems isn’t just loud—it’s dangerous. In this video, our boiler experts break down what water hammer is, why it happens, and how to prevent it in your facility. You’ll learn how condensate buildup, improper piping design, and sudden valve changes can create pressure spikes strong enough to damage equipment or injure personnel. Our boiler experts explain how pressure, velocity, and condensate buildup combine to create those violent shockwaves that travel through piping. Check out the Rasmussen Mechanical blog at www.rasmech.com/blog/boiler-water-conductivity and be sure to subscribe for more tips and tutorials.