Water Hammer in Steam Systems

In this latest installment of Ras Class, our boiler experts break down what water hammer is, why it happens, and how to prevent it in your facility.
Oct. 17, 2025

Water hammer in steam systems isn’t just loud—it’s dangerous. In this video, our boiler experts break down what water hammer is, why it happens, and how to prevent it in your facility. You’ll learn how condensate buildup, improper piping design, and sudden valve changes can create pressure spikes strong enough to damage equipment or injure personnel. Our boiler experts explain how pressure, velocity, and condensate buildup combine to create those violent shockwaves that travel through piping. Check out the Rasmussen Mechanical blog at www.rasmech.com/blog/boiler-water-conductivity and be sure to subscribe for more tips and tutorials.

Sign up for Contractor Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Putting the Smarts into a Water Management Plan
How to Take Accurate Water Samples from Your Boiler
How Mixing and Matching Tools Can Give You Better Flexibility and Performance
Sponsored
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!