Infrared guns and stethoscopes used to be the only way to test steam traps—but not anymore. On this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips learn how to use RFID tagging and cloud-based diagnostics to check your traps instantly and get AI-powered results. No waiting. No guessing. Just fast insights that keep your plant running efficiently. Learn more about the Sage Tester at armstronginternational.com/technology/thermal-utility-management/sage-umt-trap-tester. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.