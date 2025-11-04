Drip Leg Basics for Boilers

In the latest installment of Ras Class we dive into Drip Leg Basics—explaining what drip legs are, how they work, and why they’re critical for steam system performance.
Nov. 4, 2025

In this video, we dive into Drip Leg Basics—explaining what drip legs are, how they work, and why they’re critical for steam system performance. Understanding drip leg basics helps you properly remove condensate, prevent water hammer, and protect your equipment from costly damage. We’ll cover where to install drip legs, how to size them correctly, and common mistakes to avoid. Check out the Rasmussen Mechanical blog at www.rasmech.com/blog/boiler-water-conductivity and be sure to subscribe for more tips and tutorials.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Dealer Fees, Financing, and Why You Should Offer Financing Every Time
TURNS and National Comfort Institute introduce financing program
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored
Make Money Fast Thawing Frozen Pipes
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor Magazine, create an account today!