Drip Leg Basics for Boilers

In this video, we dive into Drip Leg Basics—explaining what drip legs are, how they work, and why they’re critical for steam system performance. Understanding drip leg basics helps you properly remove condensate, prevent water hammer, and protect your equipment from costly damage. We’ll cover where to install drip legs, how to size them correctly, and common mistakes to avoid. Check out the Rasmussen Mechanical blog at www.rasmech.com/blog/boiler-water-conductivity and be sure to subscribe for more tips and tutorials.