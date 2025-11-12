Boiler Sight Glass Install Tutorial Part 2 Cutting Glass & Reassembly

(Part 1 of this series for anyone who might have missed it.) In Part 2 of this Weekly Boiler Tips series, we show how to cut the new glass, install gaskets and hardware, tighten correctly, and bring the boiler safely back under pressure without leaks. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.