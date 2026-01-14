Stainless vs. Carbon Steel Steam Traps - Which Is Better & Why?

In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips we break down the real differences: durability, corrosion resistance, universal trap mounts, installation ease, and cost.
Jan. 14, 2026

Stainless steel vs. carbon steel steam traps—which one should you actually choose? In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips we break down the real differences: durability, corrosion resistance, universal trap mounts, installation ease, and cost. Whether you're working in heavy-corrosion areas, pharmaceuticals, food service, or standard industrial applications, choosing the right trap can make or break reliability in your steam system. 

This episode is part of our Steam Trap Education Series on WARE’s YouTube channel, helping boiler operators, techs, and plant engineers understand how each trap works and when to use them. 

Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.

 

 

 
