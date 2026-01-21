Why Every Boiler Tech Needs a Current Simulator for Transmitters & Loop Controls

Boiler instrumentation and controls go hand-in-hand—and when something isn’t working, knowing how to troubleshoot the loop matters. In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips, we break down how a current simulator (current calibrator) helps boiler technicians troubleshoot pressure transmitters, loop controls, and actuated valves in real-world boiler room applications. This isn’t a simple “110V in / 110V out” scenario. When you’re dealing with 4–20 mA signal loops, the problem could be:
The transmitter
The loop control
The valve or actuator
A current simulator lets you “spoof” the signal, isolate components, and pinpoint what’s actually malfunctioning — saving time, frustration, and downtime.Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.
Boiler instrumentation and controls go hand-in-hand—and when something isn’t working, knowing how to troubleshoot the loop matters. In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips, we break down how a current simulator (current calibrator) helps boiler technicians troubleshoot pressure transmitters, loop controls, and actuated valves in real-world boiler room applications. This isn’t a simple “110V in / 110V out” scenario. When you’re dealing with 4–20 mA signal loops, the problem could be: