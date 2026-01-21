Why Every Boiler Tech Needs a Current Simulator for Transmitters & Loop Controls

Boiler instrumentation and controls go hand-in-hand—and when something isn’t working, knowing how to troubleshoot the loop matters. In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips, we break down how a current simulator (current calibrator) helps boiler technicians troubleshoot pressure transmitters, loop controls, and actuated valves in real-world boiler room applications. This isn’t a simple “110V in / 110V out” scenario. When you’re dealing with 4–20 mA signal loops, the problem could be:

The transmitter

The loop control

The valve or actuator

A current simulator lets you "spoof" the signal, isolate components, and pinpoint what's actually malfunctioning — saving time, frustration, and downtime.