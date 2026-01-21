Why Every Boiler Tech Needs a Current Simulator for Transmitters & Loop Controls

In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips we break down how a current simulator (current calibrator) helps boiler technicians troubleshoot systems.
Jan. 21, 2026

Boiler instrumentation and controls go hand-in-hand—and when something isn’t working, knowing how to troubleshoot the loop matters. In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips, we break down how a current simulator (current calibrator) helps boiler technicians troubleshoot pressure transmitters, loop controls, and actuated valves in real-world boiler room applications. This isn’t a simple “110V in / 110V out” scenario. When you’re dealing with 4–20 mA signal loops, the problem could be:
The transmitter 
The loop control
The valve or actuator
A current simulator lets you “spoof” the signal, isolate components, and pinpoint what’s actually malfunctioning — saving time, frustration, and downtime.Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.

