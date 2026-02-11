Rear Door Refractory Inspection Explained: How to Prevent Boiler Door Failure

Today on Weekly Boiler Tips we examine one of the most overlooked inspection items in a boiler room: rear door refractory. When it fails, the consequences can be severe—metal overheating, door warping, and premature equipment failure. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.
