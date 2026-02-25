Fire-Side Gasket Materials Explained: Rope vs Ceramic Fiber — What Should You Use?

Today on Weekly Boiler Tips, if you're sealing up the fire side of an industrial boiler, choosing the right gasket material matters more than you think.
Feb. 25, 2026

If you're sealing up the fire side of an industrial boiler, choosing the right gasket material matters more than you think. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.

