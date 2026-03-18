Boiler Conductivity Explained: What it Should Be (And What Happens If It's Too High) - Boiler Tip

Water treatment and boilers go hand in hand—and conductivity control is one of the most important measurements for safe and efficient boiler operation. In this Weekly Boiler Tip from WARE, we explain how conductivity works, why dissolved solids increase during operation, and how improper control can lead to foaming, carryover, and even nuisance low-water trips. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.