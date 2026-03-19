What To Do With Boiler Scale

In this installment of Ras Class, we discuss one of the most common issues that affects commercial and industrial boiler systems: boiler scale. Boiler scale occurs when minerals in untreated or improperly treated water collect on the internal surfaces of the boiler, creating a hard layer that acts as insulation on heat transfer surfaces. Left untreated, boiler scale can cause serious reliability issues and expensive downtime. If your facility is experiencing boiler scale or other boiler performance issues, working with experienced boiler technicians can help diagnose the problem and restore your system to proper operation. Check out the Rasmussen Mechanical blog at www.rasmech.com/blog/boiler-water-conductivity and be sure to subscribe for more tips and tutorials.