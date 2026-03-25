How Do You Prevent Steam Leaks During Startup?

Bringing a steam system online sounds simple—until startup leaks show up where you least want them. In this Weekly Boiler Tip, WARE explains why many steam leaks during warmup are not really about gasket type at all. The bigger issue is usually steam hammer, sudden pressure changes, trapped condensate, and rapid expansion. If you want fewer startup leaks, smoother warmups, and a more reliable steam system, this is a practical tip worth knowing. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.