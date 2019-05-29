ACE Awarded Construction Services for Wastewater Treatment Facility

COLUMBIA, MD — American Contracting & Environmental Services (ACE) is pleased to announce that they have been selected by the Maryland Environmental Service (MES) for Phase II: Construction Services at the Eastern Correctional Institute Wastewater Treatment Plant. The plant is located on the Eastern Shore, in Westover, Maryland. In 2018, ACE was selected by MES to serve as the Construction Manager at Risk on the same project.



The approximately $24 million project, designed by KCI Technologies of Sparks, Maryland is slated to be completed in 2021. The nutrient limits imposed by the Maryland Department of the Environment require extremely clean water and this will result in some of the cleanest effluent discharge of any plant within the state of Maryland. To meet these requirements, the project team will construct a new membrane bioreactor (MBR), as well as make upgrades to the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system and tertiary filters. They will also construct a new water recovery and reuse system, an Evoqua CoMag treatment system and advance the plant wide Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. Other improvements include renovation to the existing administration building and construction of a new wastewater treatment operations and office building.



“While this project has many technical challenges, in process, design, construction and site logistics our team of MES, KCI and ACE are up to meeting those challenges head on and we are looking forward to a very successful project” Jim Voltz, PE, President.



“After a year of Preconstruction efforts, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to construct this wastewater treatment plant project for MES.” said Executive Vice President Joe Godin. “The collaborative effort during preconstruction with both MES and design engineer KCI was productive and enjoyable and we will continue that productive relationship throughout the construction phase.” he added. “This is our second major alternative delivery method win this year so it is exciting to see all of the up-front investment in proposals translate into actually building a project. Our job now is to safely deliver a high-quality project for MES, on time and on budget, clearly demonstrating to the industry that ACE is the construction partner that Owners and Engineers want on their team.”



ACE is a general contractor based in Columbia, Maryland specializing in public works construction throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Over the last 7 years they have consistently ranked in the Top 200 Environmental Firms by the Engineering News Record (ENR). Their project portfolio includes Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants, Pumping Stations, Landfills, Pipelines, Water Storage Tanks, Building Construction and Task Order Contracts.