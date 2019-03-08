Menu
WWETTShowOpening2019.jpg
Crowds gather for the opening of the WWETT Show 2019.
Plumbing>Wastewater

The Environmental Services Industry Gathered at WWETT Show 2019

Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show included 600 exhibiting companies.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — WWETT Show 2019 was held February 20-23, 2019 here at the Indiana Convention Center. This premier event for the wastewater industry was a gathering of 13,100 professionals, including visitors from all 50 states and 55 countries. 600 exhibiting companies filled the approximately 362,000 net square feet of expo space in the convention center and at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both attendees and exhibitors found the 2019 edition of the show to be a great event and a great opportunity to conduct business and make industry connections. In addition to the huge array of displays, there were live demonstrations held in the Marketplace Expo and at WWETT Live! in Lucas Oil Stadium. These events gave attendees the opportunity to see the products live and in action. This show is well known as a forum where business transactions are made on the show floor, and WWETT Show 2019 held true to this reputation.

Attendees watch a demo at the WWETT Show 2019.

The Education Program had outstanding participation, with thousands of seats occupied across 100 sessions, workshops, certification classes, and technical tours spanning three days. And of course, there were parties and networking events. These included the popular Spartan Tool Kick Off Party and the western-themed Industry Appreciation Party. New events for 2019 included the Women in Industry Networking Breakfast and the New Professionals Speed Mentoring Sessions.

"We are very pleased with the great success of WWETT Show 2019," Douglas Lugo, Show Director, Informa Exhibitions U.S., Construction & Real Estate said. "This show is an important event in a very important industry. Those who come here – both attendees and exhibitors alike – are on the front lines of service to our communities, working to keep them clean, safe, and healthy for all of us. And often, doing this work out of the spotlight. The WWETT Show is their place to be front and center and have these contributions recognized. We are proud to host it.”

For more information visit https://wwettshow.com.

TAGS: Industry Event News Around the Web
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
U.S. EPA logo
EPA Announces Development of Water Reuse Action Plan
Feb 28, 2019
EPA_logo2.jpg
EPA Accelerates Investments in America’s Water Infrastructure
Feb 08, 2019
Core_and_Main_logo.jpg
Core & Main Completes DCL Fabrication & Supply Acquisition
Feb 04, 2019
SJE_Ashland1.jpg
SJE’s New Ohio Facility Opens for Business
Jan 24, 2019