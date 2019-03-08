The Environmental Services Industry Gathered at WWETT Show 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — WWETT Show 2019 was held February 20-23, 2019 here at the Indiana Convention Center. This premier event for the wastewater industry was a gathering of 13,100 professionals, including visitors from all 50 states and 55 countries. 600 exhibiting companies filled the approximately 362,000 net square feet of expo space in the convention center and at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both attendees and exhibitors found the 2019 edition of the show to be a great event and a great opportunity to conduct business and make industry connections. In addition to the huge array of displays, there were live demonstrations held in the Marketplace Expo and at WWETT Live! in Lucas Oil Stadium. These events gave attendees the opportunity to see the products live and in action. This show is well known as a forum where business transactions are made on the show floor, and WWETT Show 2019 held true to this reputation.

Attendees watch a demo at the WWETT Show 2019.

The Education Program had outstanding participation, with thousands of seats occupied across 100 sessions, workshops, certification classes, and technical tours spanning three days. And of course, there were parties and networking events. These included the popular Spartan Tool Kick Off Party and the western-themed Industry Appreciation Party. New events for 2019 included the Women in Industry Networking Breakfast and the New Professionals Speed Mentoring Sessions.

"We are very pleased with the great success of WWETT Show 2019," Douglas Lugo, Show Director, Informa Exhibitions U.S., Construction & Real Estate said. "This show is an important event in a very important industry. Those who come here – both attendees and exhibitors alike – are on the front lines of service to our communities, working to keep them clean, safe, and healthy for all of us. And often, doing this work out of the spotlight. The WWETT Show is their place to be front and center and have these contributions recognized. We are proud to host it.”

For more information visit https://wwettshow.com.