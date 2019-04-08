Pentair Adds Rewards to Popular Partner Program

BROOKFIELD, WI – Pentair®, a leading global water treatment company, has added even more incentives for water treatment professionals to participate in its popular Partner Program. All dealers in the United States and Canada who register for the Pentair Partner Program are now eligible to earn reward points throughout 2019.

To accumulate points, Partner Program dealers simply download the custom Scan & Service app and scan eligible Pentair products. Reward points earned during 2019 can be redeemed for pre-paid debit cards, gift cards and a broad array of merchandise, including electronics, tools, home goods and brand name products.

“Dealers are so important to our success. The addition of reward points is designed to recognize our dealers’ contributions and to strengthen our Partner Program. It literally rewards Pentair dealers for doing what they do every day: providing customers with premium water treatment solutions,” says Laura Melesio, Channel Marketing Manager, Pentair.

Reward points are collected per company, and multiple contacts within each company can utilize the Scan & Service app to direct points into the account.

“We’ve made it extremely easy to view the points earned and immediately redeem them through a digital Reward Catalog that offers thousands of items,” adds Melesio.

In addition to recording reward points, the Scan & Service app helps improve efficiency during a customer visit. By scanning the Scan & Service labels affixed to Pentair products, technicians and installers have easy access to detailed product configurations, technical manuals, spare parts lists, as well as troubleshooting and maintenance videos. The app functions without Internet service and is available in the Apple® App Store® or Google Play™ Store.

The Pentair Partner Program was launched in 2017 for water treatment professionals looking to increase their revenue and customer portfolio. All three tiers of the program – Bronze, Silver and True Blue – receive special marketing, sales, training and support resources to help them build their business.

To enroll in the Pentair Partner Program, visit wppartners.pentair.com.