Are Heat Loss/Gain Calculations Important?

“Ask Dave, he’ll know the answer.” A friend and competitor was having a problem with a five-zone radiant heating installation. He explained that if any three zones called for heating, everything worked as he had promised his customer it would. If four or five zones called for heating at the same time, the boiler couldn’t get past 130ºF and the customer was not happy or warm. I said the boiler is undersized, which brought forth a cry from the supply house office