Menu
Sunset_on_the_pier.jpg JaffarAliAfzal / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Management>Yates

Change is Constant

Looking back at the changes witnessed over the past five decades not so much as nostalgia, but more as history in the making.

48-years of learning and I feel like keeping up with changes in PHVAC is less of a marathon and more like a mad dash. The old days of carrying just a flashlight, 4-way screwdriver, and a pair of water-pump pliers are but a pleasant memory of simpler times. PC boards did not exist. Electronic ignition was not yet a gleam in some engineer’s mind. My very first service call – sent out on my own on that first day – turned out to be a thermocouple. Looking back at the changes witnessed over the

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Plumbing Plumbing Contractor Piping Contractor Piping
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NotreDame_OnFire.jpg
Hot Work
May 16, 2019
In_Writing.jpg
Got That in Writing?
Apr 17, 2019
JohnSiegenthalerAHR.jpg
What We Don't Know We Can Learn
Mar 20, 2019
AHR_Lochinvar.jpg
Spark Spread and More From AHR
Feb 08, 2019