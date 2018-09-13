Making Trades Work Fun Again

Go to college and get a “good” education said everyone in charge in our nation’s high schools. Work smarter, not harder and no doubt you have all seen Mike Rowe’s send-up of that poster we all saw in our high school student guidance counselors’ offices. One of my favorite posters is the American Standard poster with an image of a plumber, pipe wrench in hand, with the title in bold print proudly proclaiming: “The Plumber Protects the Health of the Nation.