Spark Spread and More From AHR

AHR never fails to produce at least one product that captivates my attention. This time, it was Lochinvar’s micro-CHP (Combined Heat & Power) XRGI 25 cogeneration system. Producing 480-volt three-phase 24-kW and capturing 163,000-Btuh from the engine exhaust renders an astounding 93% operating efficiency. One term kept being raised: Spark Spread. More on that later.