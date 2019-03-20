Menu
John Siegenthaler (center) receiving the Carson-Holohan Industry Award at AHR 2014.
What We Don't Know We Can Learn

An education track with a wide array of presenters can greatly enhance the value of attending a show.

In addition to the expansive AHR trade show halls, an education track with a wide array of presenters can greatly enhance the value of attending the show while expanding your knowledge. Doing so can separate you from your competition back home, provide you with a reputation for outstanding performance, and command higher profits.

TAGS: Plumbing Hydronics Radiant
