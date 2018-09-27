Menu
AHR Expo Announces 2019 Innovation Award Winners

2019InnovationAwardsLogo.jpg
Innovation Awards recognize the industry’s most inventive products, systems and technologies.

WESTPORT, CT. –Show Management today announced the winners of the 2019 AHR Expo Innovation Awards competition. Each year, products in 10 different categories are recognized for being some of the  industry’s most innovative products, systems and technologies. Winners will be featured at the Show in Atlanta in January 2019.

Winners were selected by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges who evaluated each award entry based on its innovative design, creativity, application, value and market impact. Winners from each award category will be formally recognized during the 2019 AHR Expo, Jan. 14-16at the Georgia World Congress in Atlanta. The ceremony is open to all Show attendees and is slated for January 15 at 1:00 PM EST. The AHR Expo will also announce this year’s winner of the highly-anticipated Product of the Year Award at the ceremony.

“Every year we look forward to award submissions that set the bar for innovation and professional practices in HVACR,” said Clay Stevens, manager of AHR Expo. “Year after year we continue to receive entries that exceed our expectations. We congratulate these winners as leaders from across all facets of the industry and look forward to seeing these inventive solutions at the 2019 AHR Expo and in real-world practice.”

Winners and finalists selected within the categories of building automation, cooling, green building, heating, indoor air quality, plumbing, refrigeration, software, tools and
instruments, and ventilation.

For more information about the 2019 AHR Expo or the Innovation Awards Competition, visit ahrexpo.com. Specific questions regarding 2020 Innovation Awards and entry processes can be emailed to [email protected]

