Broad Coalition Backs Landmark California Water Law

SACRAMENTO, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed SB 72 into law after the bill passed unanimously through the California Legislature. The legislation establishes clear statewide water supply targets and sets in motion long-term strategies to secure reliable water for residents, businesses, agriculture, and the environment.

[Editor's note: read our previous coverage of SB 72 at www.contractormag.com/around-the-web/news/55316595/california-legislature-sends-landmark-water-bill-to-governors-desk.]

Bipartisan Support Secures Long-Term Water Strategy

SB 72, authored by Senator Anna Caballero, was backed by a broad coalition of water, environmental, business, public safety, and agricultural organizations. The bill requires state agencies, water providers, and stakeholders to work together on durable supply solutions that extend beyond any single administration.

“I am pleased that Governor Newsom understood the importance of SB 72 and chose to agree with the unanimous legislative support in his signing of the bill,” said Senator Caballero. “California residents, businesses, and the environment statewide will reap the benefits of SB 72 as we finally have a modernized strategy signed into law that will further protect California's future generations and ensure a reliable and long-term water supply for all.”

Water Agencies Praise Governor’s Action

Craig Miller, President of the California Municipal Utilities Association (CMUA) and General Manager at Western Water District, said the new law puts California on a more sustainable path.

“We are thrilled with the Governor's support of SB 72, and want to extend our gratitude to our bill author, Senator Caballero, and all of the members of the legislature who unanimously agreed on the urgency of this legislation,” Miller said. “SB 72 sets bold statewide water supply targets and ensures durable planning that carries beyond any single administration. This is the important next step in building a reliable, climate-resistant water future for communities, farms, the environment, and our economy.”

Key Provisions of SB 72

The legislation is designed to transform California’s approach to water management by:

Establishing statewide supply targets to capture and produce enough water for all uses.

Requiring collaboration between state agencies, the water community, and stakeholders to develop long-term solutions.

Enhancing the California Water Plan to improve drought resilience.

Complementing Governor Newsom’s Water Supply Strategy with enduring targets and action.

Broad Coalition Support

The bill was co-sponsored by CMUA, the California State Association of Counties (CSAC), and the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance (CCEEB). Leaders from both groups underscored the importance of SB 72:

“This legislative milestone is a watershed moment for California’s water future. SB 72 establishes an accountable framework for water planning across the state,” said Tim Carmichael , President of CCEEB.

“California can’t build its future without water, and SB 72 gives counties and communities the tools to do just that,” said Graham Knaus, CEO of CSAC.

About CA Water for All

CA Water for All is a statewide initiative focused on educating policymakers and uniting stakeholders around sustainable solutions to California’s water supply challenges. The effort seeks to ensure reliable water for all beneficial uses today and for future generations. Learn more at CAWaterForAll.com.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.