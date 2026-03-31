Infinity Drain Expands Sales Leadership to Support Growth Across North America

AMITYVILLE, NY — Infinity Drain has expanded its sales organization with new leadership roles and regional alignment aimed at strengthening contractor support, specification activity and market growth across North America.

The move comes as the company continues to see strong growth and increasing demand for architectural drainage solutions in both residential and commercial applications.

Expanded Sales Structure Improves Field Support and Coverage

The updated structure adds dedicated leadership across East and West regions, along with increased technical sales support in key markets. The goal is to improve responsiveness for contractors, distributors and design professionals while strengthening coordination with sales agency partners.

“We are excited to welcome Dean, while recognizing the continued leadership of Harry, Mike, John, and Jurek,” said Kerry Rudd, Vice President of Sales at Infinity Drain. “We’ve been growing double-digits in a relatively flat market and plan to continue on that path. As we further enhance the client and customer experience and work toward achieving our strategic goals, the strength and dedication of our Sales leaders remain essential, and we look forward to the ongoing impact that this team will bring.”

Commercial Sales Leadership Targets Specification Growth

Dean Camastro joins as Director of Commercial Sales (East), leading business development across the Eastern US, Canada and the Caribbean. His focus includes driving product specification through architects, engineers and developers while identifying new project opportunities.

Camastro brings more than 20 years of experience in the building and design sector, with previous roles at Duravit, Hansgrohe and Caesarstone. His background is expected to support increased penetration into large-scale commercial projects and strengthen relationships across the design community.

John Flaa transitions to Commercial Sales Director (West), overseeing business development across the Western US, Canada and the Middle East. With more than three decades of experience, Flaa will continue to focus on expanding commercial growth and driving specification activity in key markets.

Technical Sales Roles Strengthen Contractor and Installer Support

Infinity Drain is also reinforcing its technical sales capabilities, with a focus on ensuring proper installation and field performance.

Jurek Gudel moves into a Technical Sales role in the New York Metro region, working closely with contractors, installers and design professionals to support system performance and specification efforts. With more than 25 years of experience in waterproofing and construction, Gudel brings field-level expertise to project support.

Mike Rizzuto continues to lead Technical Sales in the West, focusing on product training, in-field support and contractor education. With 37 years in the industry, including hands-on plumbing experience, he plays a key role in helping contractors understand installation best practices and product applications.

Dealer and Showroom Support Drives Local Market Engagement

Harry Ramoutar remains Dealer Sales Manager for the New York Metro region, supporting showroom partners through training, display programs and marketing initiatives. His work includes AIA-approved CEU presentations aimed at increasing product awareness and specification among architects and designers.

With experience across manufacturing, operations and logistics, Ramoutar supports both dealer relationships and contractor engagement at the local level.

Growth Strategy Focuses on Contractors, Specification and Partnerships

The expanded sales organization is designed to support Infinity Drain’s continued growth by improving coordination across contractors, distributors, design professionals and agency partners.

For contractors, the changes are expected to deliver stronger technical support, improved access to product expertise and closer alignment with project stakeholders throughout the specification and installation process.

To learn more visit infinitydrain.com.