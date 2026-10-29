UMC Adds District Energy Expertise to Design-Build Team

Giffin has nearly two decades of experience in high-performance building systems, energy efficiency, decarbonization and sustainable energy infrastructure.

He began his career at the University of British Columbia (UBC), progressing through increasingly senior roles before serving as Energy Conservation Manager. In that position, he led major energy efficiency and decarbonization initiatives, including a campus-wide steam-to-hot-water conversion and development of a bioenergy cogeneration facility.

Giffin later served as a Project Engineer with Enwave Energy before joining Corix as Regional Manager for the Pacific Northwest. There, he led development and operation of low-carbon district energy systems, including the Bellingham District Energy Utility.

“Jeff brings a depth of experience in district energy, decarbonization, and energy infrastructure that will be a tremendous asset to UMC’s clients,” said Trevor Mays, CEM, Director of Energy + Environment. “Jeff brings a unique combination of owner-side experience, utility experience, and infrastructure leadership that allows him to understand challenges from our clients’ perspective. Organizations today are being asked to reduce costs, improve reliability, meet sustainability objectives, and prepare for future growth, often with limited resources. Jeff has spent his career helping organizations navigate those competing priorities and developing practical solutions that deliver measurable value. His experience will strengthen our ability to help clients make confident decisions about their energy and infrastructure investments.”

Previous Client Relationship Led to UMC Appointment

Giffin’s relationship with UMC began when he worked with the company as a client on several successful design-build projects over the past five years. That experience influenced his decision to join the organization.

“I have had the privilege of working with UMC as a client and have consistently been impressed by companies’ integrity, collaborative approach, attention to detail, and commitment to customer service,” said Giffin. “I am excited to join a team whose approach to project delivery I have long respected and to contribute to UMC’s continued growth.”

UBC Steam-to-Hot-Water Conversion Replaced Century-Old System

One of the most significant projects in Giffin’s career was UBC’s $88 million steam-to-hot-water conversion. The project replaced a century-old campus steam system with a modern, medium-temperature hot-water network.

The infrastructure upgrade improved system performance, reduced long-term operating costs and enhanced reliability while positioning the campus for future decarbonization efforts. The project also gave Giffin experience in large-scale district energy infrastructure renewal and reinforced the importance of aligning technical solutions with long-term institutional goals and business outcomes early in project planning.

Focus on Lifecycle Costs and Long-Term Performance

Throughout his career, Giffin has worked to balance affordability, reliability, sustainability and long-term operational performance when addressing complex infrastructure challenges.

His experience spans the full lifecycle of energy infrastructure development, from strategic planning and business-case evaluation through implementation and ongoing operations. At UMC, that background will support clients evaluating infrastructure investments intended to meet current demands while allowing for future growth and changes in energy systems.

To learn more visit www.umci.com.