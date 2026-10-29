UMC Adds District Energy Expertise to Design-Build Team
Key Highlights
- UMC appointed Jeff Giffin as District Energy Manager, bringing nearly two decades of experience in energy efficiency, decarbonization, high-performance building systems and district energy
- Giffin’s project experience includes UBC’s $88 million steam-to-hot-water conversion, which replaced a century-old campus steam system with a medium-temperature hot-water network
- Giffin will help campuses, healthcare systems, utilities and other large facility owners evaluate infrastructure investments focused on reliability, lifecycle costs, resilience and future decarbonization
SEATTLE, WA — UMC, Inc. has appointed Jeff Giffin, M.Eng., as District Energy Manager. Giffin will help campuses, healthcare systems, communities, utilities and large facility owners address infrastructure challenges involving energy reliability, operating costs, long-term growth and decarbonization.
His work will focus on helping clients evaluate investments in critical infrastructure while managing risk and long-term costs. UMC plans to align Giffin’s district energy experience with its design-build expertise and modular construction capabilities to help owners improve resilience, reduce lifecycle costs and prepare for future energy sources and system expansion.
Experience Spans Campus Energy Systems and District Utilities
Giffin has nearly two decades of experience in high-performance building systems, energy efficiency, decarbonization and sustainable energy infrastructure.
He began his career at the University of British Columbia (UBC), progressing through increasingly senior roles before serving as Energy Conservation Manager. In that position, he led major energy efficiency and decarbonization initiatives, including a campus-wide steam-to-hot-water conversion and development of a bioenergy cogeneration facility.
Giffin later served as a Project Engineer with Enwave Energy before joining Corix as Regional Manager for the Pacific Northwest. There, he led development and operation of low-carbon district energy systems, including the Bellingham District Energy Utility.
“Jeff brings a depth of experience in district energy, decarbonization, and energy infrastructure that will be a tremendous asset to UMC’s clients,” said Trevor Mays, CEM, Director of Energy + Environment. “Jeff brings a unique combination of owner-side experience, utility experience, and infrastructure leadership that allows him to understand challenges from our clients’ perspective. Organizations today are being asked to reduce costs, improve reliability, meet sustainability objectives, and prepare for future growth, often with limited resources. Jeff has spent his career helping organizations navigate those competing priorities and developing practical solutions that deliver measurable value. His experience will strengthen our ability to help clients make confident decisions about their energy and infrastructure investments.”
Previous Client Relationship Led to UMC Appointment
Giffin’s relationship with UMC began when he worked with the company as a client on several successful design-build projects over the past five years. That experience influenced his decision to join the organization.
“I have had the privilege of working with UMC as a client and have consistently been impressed by companies’ integrity, collaborative approach, attention to detail, and commitment to customer service,” said Giffin. “I am excited to join a team whose approach to project delivery I have long respected and to contribute to UMC’s continued growth.”
UBC Steam-to-Hot-Water Conversion Replaced Century-Old System
One of the most significant projects in Giffin’s career was UBC’s $88 million steam-to-hot-water conversion. The project replaced a century-old campus steam system with a modern, medium-temperature hot-water network.
The infrastructure upgrade improved system performance, reduced long-term operating costs and enhanced reliability while positioning the campus for future decarbonization efforts. The project also gave Giffin experience in large-scale district energy infrastructure renewal and reinforced the importance of aligning technical solutions with long-term institutional goals and business outcomes early in project planning.
Focus on Lifecycle Costs and Long-Term Performance
Throughout his career, Giffin has worked to balance affordability, reliability, sustainability and long-term operational performance when addressing complex infrastructure challenges.
His experience spans the full lifecycle of energy infrastructure development, from strategic planning and business-case evaluation through implementation and ongoing operations. At UMC, that background will support clients evaluating infrastructure investments intended to meet current demands while allowing for future growth and changes in energy systems.
To learn more visit www.umci.com.