Patriot Pumps Establishes New Headquarters in Wolfforth, Texas

The headquarters opened with 15 employees across sales, management, engineering, production and service. Patriot plans to hire additional personnel as regional operations expand.

“Relocating our corporate headquarters to Wolfforth and establishing a primary hub in the Lubbock region puts us right in the heart of where our core customers operate every day,” said Josh Standridge, Vice President at Patriot Pumps. “Establishing our home base in Texas allows us to deliver custom builds, supply replacement parts, and execute field service jobs with unprecedented speed and reliability. At the same time, maintaining our Salem, Oregon, facility ensures our existing regional customers continue to receive the same dedicated support they have relied on for years.”

Remanufacturing Facility Planned for Next Phase

Patriot is finalizing plans for additional development on adjacent acreage to accommodate regional growth. The proposed remanufacturing facility will include large service bays, a dedicated wash bay, expanded parts storage and a specialized technical team focused on equipment overhauls and pump restoration.

The planned expansion will add remanufacturing and restoration capabilities to the new headquarters’ production and service operations.

“Our team takes immense pride in building heavy-duty pump systems engineered to stand up to the toughest jobsites,” added Standridge. “With this new Texas headquarters, our upcoming remanufacturing facility, and our ongoing investments in technology, we are giving our clients the direct access, high-performance equipment, and rapid support they need to eliminate downtime.”

Redesigned Website Adds Mobile Configuration Tools

Alongside the physical expansion, Patriot has introduced a modernized brand identity and launched a redesigned, mobile-first website. The platform is aimed at field buyers, fleet managers and procurement specialists, with interactive tools for configuring custom pump packages, specifying equipment, requesting quotes and sourcing replacement parts from mobile devices at the jobsite.

The website also provides access to Patriot’s expanded product catalog, including its Patriot Priming Chamber and vacuum pump, sound-attenuated Quick Pick Enclosure, and Quick Release pull-out tray designed to speed pump-end servicing.

To learn more visit patriotpumps.com.