HomeServe Recognizes Top Contractor Partners for Service Excellence
Key Highlights
- HomeServe North America recognized 20 contractors at its annual awards on Oct. 28
- Honorees support homeowners with plumbing, electrical, HVAC and service line repairs and replacements
- Awards are based on service quality, responsiveness, customer satisfaction and operational excellence
NORWALK, CT — HomeServe North America, a multinational that sells emergency home repair plans and service subscriptions for homeowners, honored 20 of its network contractors during its 11th Annual Contractor Conference Awards on Oct. 28.
Now in its 11th year, the Contractor Awards have become HomeServe's premier recognition program for contractor partners, highlighting individuals and companies that consistently exceed expectations while upholding HomeServe’s commitment to quality service.
Performance & Professionalism
From plumbing and electrical emergencies to HVAC and service line repairs and replacements, HomeServe contractors provide fast, reliable support when homeowners need it most. HomeServe’s annual contractor awards honor the network's top performers based on service quality, responsiveness, customer satisfaction and operational excellence.
“Every day, our contractor partners help customers navigate some of the most stressful moments of homeownership,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe North America. “These awards recognize the professionals who continually go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service, reliability and peace of mind to homeowners.”
“The strength of HomeServe starts with the strength of our contractor network,” said Sylvester Criscone, Senior Vice President of Contractor Management and Administration at HomeServe. “Year after year, our contractors continue to raise the standard for service excellence. These awards recognize not only exceptional performance but also the dedication, professionalism and care that contractors bring to homeowners every day.”
During the awards ceremony, HomeServe recognized top-performing contractor partners in the following categories:
HomeServe Wall of Fame. Contractors chosen for the Wall of Fame have been part of the HomeServe network for at least 10 years and have consistently delivered exceptional service over the partnership. The 2026 HomeServe Wall of Fame inductees are:
- Stott Plumbing & Excavating of South Salt Lake City, Utah
- D. Lanzo Plumbing & Sewer Contractors of Hackensack, New Jersey
- Total Plumbing and Drain Cleaning of Warminster, Pennsylvania.
Diamond Award. The Diamond Award recognizes contractors that consistently deliver exceptional service through strong business practices, innovation, attention to detail and outstanding customer care. This year’s Diamond Award winner is FYI Electrical and Remodeling Services of Cypress, Texas.
Contractor of the Year. Presented to the top performing contractors across key measures, including service quality, timeliness and customer satisfaction. The 2026 winners are:
- Small-Mid Market Contractor of the Year: Air Support of Louisville, Kentucky
- Large Market Contractor of the Year: All Island Plumbing, Heating & Cooling of Massapequa, New York
Rookie of the Year. Presented to a contractor that joined the HomeServe network within the past year and quickly established itself as a top performer. Voltage Electric of Houston, Texas received the award.
Best Use of Technology. Recognizes the contractor that most effectively utilizes technology solutions provided by HomeServe to serve their shared customers. Ace Mechanical of Fords, New Jersey received the award.
Pinnacle Performer Awards. Pinnacle Performer Awards recognize the top-performing contractor partners in each region for consistently delivering superior service, maintaining strong operational standards and exemplifying HomeServe's values. The 2026 winners were:
- Superior Plumbing & Home Comfort of Windsor, Ontario, Canada
- Proven Professional Construction Services of Garner, North Carolina, Carolinas Region
- 2nd Gen Plumbing of Troy, Michigan, Great Lakes Region
- PHI Group of Capitol Heights, Maryland, Mid-Atlantic Region
- Sylvander Heating of Red Wing, Minnesota, Midwest Region
- All Island Plumbing, Heating & Cooling of Massapequa, New York, Northeast Region
- Stott Plumbing & Excavating of South Salt Lake City, Utah, Northwest Region
- BP Electric of Lexington, Ohio, Ohio Region
- Overly's Electrical Services of Springdale, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Region
- Air Support of Louisville, Kentucky, Riverplains Region
- Rightway Electric and Remodeling of League City, Texas, South Central Region
- Phixser Solutions of Miami Lakes, Florida, Southeast Region
- Frassica of Corona, California, Southwest Region
- 911 Plumbing Specialists of Chesapeake, Virginia, Virginias Region
- Bilder Appliance Repair of Forest Lake, Minnesota, Appliances