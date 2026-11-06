HomeServe Recognizes Top Contractor Partners for Service Excellence

NORWALK, CT — HomeServe North America, a multinational that sells emergency home repair plans and service subscriptions for homeowners, honored 20 of its network contractors during its 11th Annual Contractor Conference Awards on Oct. 28.

Now in its 11th year, the Contractor Awards have become HomeServe's premier recognition program for contractor partners, highlighting individuals and companies that consistently exceed expectations while upholding HomeServe’s commitment to quality service.

Performance & Professionalism

From plumbing and electrical emergencies to HVAC and service line repairs and replacements, HomeServe contractors provide fast, reliable support when homeowners need it most. HomeServe’s annual contractor awards honor the network's top performers based on service quality, responsiveness, customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

“Every day, our contractor partners help customers navigate some of the most stressful moments of homeownership,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe North America. “These awards recognize the professionals who continually go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service, reliability and peace of mind to homeowners.”

“The strength of HomeServe starts with the strength of our contractor network,” said Sylvester Criscone, Senior Vice President of Contractor Management and Administration at HomeServe. “Year after year, our contractors continue to raise the standard for service excellence. These awards recognize not only exceptional performance but also the dedication, professionalism and care that contractors bring to homeowners every day.”