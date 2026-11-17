Fundraising Supports 21 Research Projects

Oatey's contributions have helped fund 21 cancer research projects at Cleveland Clinic. The company's involvement also reflects its broader purpose of improving lives through community engagement.

“I want to congratulate the entire VeloSano organization on its remarkable achievements and the tremendous impact it has on advancing cancer research,” says Neal Restivo, CEO of Oatey. “Surpassing $115 million in fundraising is an extraordinary accomplishment, but what is even more meaningful is the innovative research and scientific progress those dollars are making possible. VeloSano’s leadership, vision and ability to bring an entire community together around this important mission are truly inspiring. We are proud to play a part in its success and deeply grateful to everyone who makes this work possible.”

Restivo also emphasized the connection between the initiative and Oatey's company purpose.

“VeloSano reflects the power of people coming together to make a meaningful difference,” adds Restivo. “Improving lives is a fundamental part of Oatey’s purpose, and our involvement with VeloSano is a powerful expression of that commitment. I am incredibly proud of the generosity and dedication of our associates, but the greatest reward is knowing that our collective efforts are helping Cleveland Clinic researchers pursue discoveries that could change lives for generations to come.”

Associates Bring Families and Colleagues Into the Effort

Oatey associates have organized fundraising campaigns and encouraged colleagues, families, friends and business partners to participate in VeloSano. The effort also provides opportunities for employees to support the cause together outside the workplace.

Meghan Smith, Director of Accounting operations at Oatey and a longtime VeloSano volunteer, has made the event a family tradition.

“VeloSano is something my daughters and I look forward to every year,” says Smith. “Volunteering together gives us a chance to spend meaningful time as a family while contributing to a cause that has such an important impact. It’s special to see so many people across Oatey and the community come together in different ways to support the same mission.”

Smith also served as a co-captain of Team Oatey alongside Julie Crane, Cindy Greiner and Cheryl Smith.

Oatey plans to continue supporting VeloSano, Cleveland Clinic researchers and the broader community in efforts to advance cancer research and improve outcomes for people affected by the disease.

To learn more about VeloSano and its impact on cancer research, visit www.velosano.org. For more information about Oatey and its commitment to philanthropy and community engagement, visit www.oatey.com.