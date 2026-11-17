Oatey Raises Record $437,609 for Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research
Key Highlights
- Oatey's 2026 VeloSano campaign raised a record $437,609, bringing the company's cumulative fundraising total to more than $2.1 million over 11 years
- Contributions from Team Oatey have supported 21 cancer research projects at Cleveland Clinic, while 170 associates participated in the 2026 Bike to Cure weekend
- VeloSano has raised more than $115 million since 2014, with 100% of funds raised directly supporting innovative cancer research at Cleveland Clinic
CLEVELAND, OH — Oatey Co. raised a record $437,609 through its 2026 VeloSano campaign, bringing the plumbing manufacturer's cumulative fundraising total for the cancer research initiative to more than $2.1 million. The company ranked as the second-highest fundraising team this year, and its contributions over the past 11 years have supported 21 cancer research projects at Cleveland Clinic.
Since its launch in 2014, VeloSano has raised more than $115 million, with 100% of funds raised directly supporting innovative cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. The global fundraising movement brings together participants, volunteers, donors and corporate partners to advance research and improve cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.
170 Oatey Associates Participate in Bike to Cure
Oatey has supported VeloSano for more than a decade, including its annual Bike to Cure weekend, which connects thousands of individuals and organizations around cancer research.
This year's event, held Sept. 18–19, brought together 170 Oatey associates from company locations around the world. Participants rode distances of up to 100 miles, volunteered at the event or joined virtually. Others supported riders at Oatey's company-sponsored rest stop.
The initiative has become part of Oatey's community engagement efforts, connecting associates, families, friends and industry partners through fundraising campaigns and event participation. VeloSano recognized the company's commitment with its All In Award in 2021.
Fundraising Supports 21 Research Projects
Oatey's contributions have helped fund 21 cancer research projects at Cleveland Clinic. The company's involvement also reflects its broader purpose of improving lives through community engagement.
“I want to congratulate the entire VeloSano organization on its remarkable achievements and the tremendous impact it has on advancing cancer research,” says Neal Restivo, CEO of Oatey. “Surpassing $115 million in fundraising is an extraordinary accomplishment, but what is even more meaningful is the innovative research and scientific progress those dollars are making possible. VeloSano’s leadership, vision and ability to bring an entire community together around this important mission are truly inspiring. We are proud to play a part in its success and deeply grateful to everyone who makes this work possible.”
Restivo also emphasized the connection between the initiative and Oatey's company purpose.
“VeloSano reflects the power of people coming together to make a meaningful difference,” adds Restivo. “Improving lives is a fundamental part of Oatey’s purpose, and our involvement with VeloSano is a powerful expression of that commitment. I am incredibly proud of the generosity and dedication of our associates, but the greatest reward is knowing that our collective efforts are helping Cleveland Clinic researchers pursue discoveries that could change lives for generations to come.”
Associates Bring Families and Colleagues Into the Effort
Oatey associates have organized fundraising campaigns and encouraged colleagues, families, friends and business partners to participate in VeloSano. The effort also provides opportunities for employees to support the cause together outside the workplace.
Meghan Smith, Director of Accounting operations at Oatey and a longtime VeloSano volunteer, has made the event a family tradition.
“VeloSano is something my daughters and I look forward to every year,” says Smith. “Volunteering together gives us a chance to spend meaningful time as a family while contributing to a cause that has such an important impact. It’s special to see so many people across Oatey and the community come together in different ways to support the same mission.”
Smith also served as a co-captain of Team Oatey alongside Julie Crane, Cindy Greiner and Cheryl Smith.
Oatey plans to continue supporting VeloSano, Cleveland Clinic researchers and the broader community in efforts to advance cancer research and improve outcomes for people affected by the disease.
To learn more about VeloSano and its impact on cancer research, visit www.velosano.org. For more information about Oatey and its commitment to philanthropy and community engagement, visit www.oatey.com.