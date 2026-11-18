MILWAUKEE, WI — Discovery World will open Life of Water, a new 2,700-square-foot exhibit exploring freshwater science, water infrastructure and conservation, in January 2027. Developed with support from A. O. Smith, the exhibit represents the Milwaukee museum's largest exhibit project since 2018.

The interactive experience will use hands-on exhibits and educational programming to examine how water shapes daily life, supports communities and sustains ecosystems in Wisconsin and around the world.

“Life of Water signifies one of the most transformative and exciting exhibit openings Discovery World has made in recent years,” said John Emmerich, President & CEO of Discovery World. “This new experience will bring a new level of energy to our museum and create fresh opportunities that connect families and students to the science and opportunities surrounding freshwater.”

Exhibit Explores Water's Role in Communities

Life of Water will be organized around three themes:

Water & the City: Exploring how water shapes communities, infrastructure and everyday life.

Water & People: Examining Milwaukee's freshwater legacy and water's role in communities around the world.

The Nature of Water: Investigating water cycles, ecosystems and environmental systems.

The exhibit is designed to connect visitors with the science and technology behind freshwater systems while demonstrating the importance of water to communities and the environment.

A. O. Smith Supports Water Education

A. O. Smith is partnering with Discovery World to develop the exhibit and expand opportunities for visitors to explore water science, technology and conservation.

Founded in 1874, the Milwaukee-based company has grown from a local manufacturing business into a global provider of water heating, water treatment and water management solutions. Its technologies provide hot and clean water to millions of people worldwide.

“For more than 152 years, A. O. Smith has been part of Milwaukee's story, and water has played a defining role in our company's purpose,” said Steve Shafer, A. O. Smith Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Supporting Life of Water is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation, education and our hometown community. We're excited to help create an experience that inspires the next generation of scientists, engineers and problem-solvers.”

Educational Programs to Extend Beyond Museum

In addition to the exhibit, Discovery World is developing educational programs, community partnerships and outreach opportunities intended to extend learning beyond the museum. The initiative will focus on freshwater conservation, environmental literacy and connecting students with real-world water science and career opportunities.

Discovery World plans to share project updates, exhibit previews and other opportunities for the community to follow development as construction continues.

To learn more about Discovery World visit discoveryworld.org.

To learn more about A. O. Smith visit www.aosmith.com.