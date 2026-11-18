WALNUT CREEK, CA — The Water Research Foundation (WRF) is funding a 20-month study led by Carollo Engineers to help water utilities improve long-term residential demand forecasts. The project will examine how climate, development patterns and socioeconomic conditions influence water consumption beyond traditional population-growth projections.

WRF Project 5359, Building Better Forecasts: Improving Utility Demand Models with Climate, Development, and Socioeconomic Insights, will translate current industry practices and research into practical guidance for utilities planning for changing water requirements.

For decades, utilities have relied primarily on population growth to estimate future water demand. However, residential water use has become less directly tied to population trends in many parts of the country. Factors such as population densification, affordability, state efficiency mandates and utility conservation programs increasingly influence consumption.

Demand Patterns Require More Detailed Forecasting

As efficiency improvements become more difficult to achieve, utilities are also confronting demand "hardening"—a condition in which additional water savings become increasingly challenging to realize.

Climate variability, land-use changes and socioeconomic shifts add further complexity to long-term projections. Utilities must determine which variables are relevant to their service areas and how much weight each should receive in demand models.

The WRF study aims to provide a framework for evaluating those variables and developing forecasting methods that reflect local conditions.

Study Combines Utility Data and Industry Research

Led by Principal Investigator Jessica Fritsche of Carollo Engineers, the 20-month project combines a literature review, expert panels, workshops and utility case studies. The team is working with 11 utility partners representing a range of geographic regions, climates and utility sizes.

The project builds on previous WRF research examining residential water consumption, including studies of peak-demand drivers and indoor water use. The new effort will integrate those findings into a resource for utility planners and engineers.

“Utilities know that population alone no longer tells the whole story of future water needs, but many are still trying to figure out which factors matter most for their community and how to responsibly incorporate them into a forecast,” said Fritsche. “Our goal with this project is to translate decades of research, including work Carollo has done on climate-informed forecasting, into practical, usable guidance that any utility, regardless of size or resources, can put to work.”

Final Guidance to Help Utilities Select Forecasting Methods

At the conclusion of the project, the team will publish a Building Better Forecasts guidance document incorporating the literature review, utility case studies and expert-panel findings.

The document will help utilities select and implement forecasting approaches suited to their data, budgets and available resources. Project findings will also be shared through a WRF webinar, conference presentations and industry publications.

To learn more about the Water Research Foundation visit www.waterrf.org.

To learn more about Carollo Engineers visit carollo.com.