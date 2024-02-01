Survey Finds Americans Are Strategic Handwashers

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — According to the Healthy Handwashing Survey™ conducted by Bradley Company, Americans implement handwashing on an “as needed basis.” Case in point, 74% wash their hands more frequently or more thoroughly in response to seasonal virus outbreaks and 54% increase their handwashing activity when they’re sick.

In addition, 77% make it a point to wash up when on a road trip or in an airport and 67% wash more when they have travel coming up.

Public restroom usage is another handwashing occasion. Respondents said they suds up 89% of the time after using a public facility. The majority of those who skipped the cleansing step cited a lack of soap or paper towels while others claimed nonworking sinks hampered their efforts. Interestingly, 29% of men said they didn’t feel the need to wash their hands after using a public restroom.

“Regular handwashing throughout the day helps remove germs and viruses that can cause sickness,” says medical microbiologist Michael P. McCann, Ph.D., professor and chair of biology, Saint Joseph's University. “Hand hygiene is a simple and easy thing to do and shouldn’t be overlooked.”

15 Years of Handwashing Insights

Bradley, a company that manufactures washroom accessories and partitions, executed its first Healthy Handwashing Survey in 2009 as the H1N1 virus (also known as the swine flu) was hitting the country. Back then, just 45% of Americans said they elevated their hand hygiene in response to seasonal virus outbreaks.