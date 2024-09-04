High Schoolers Hand Out Bathroom Grades to Schools

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — It’s back to school time and this year a survey "got the deets" about teens’ handwashing habits, restroom evaluations and whether or not they stay home from school when they’re sick. The Healthy Handwashing Survey™, conducted by Bradley Company, connected with 1,012 high schoolers ages 14 to 18 to gather their insights and opinions.

Handwashing & Health

First, the survey found teens are educated about the benefits of handwashing since 97% believe sudsing up with soap and water is an important action for maintaining their overall health. Despite that, nearly two-thirds admit on occasion they’ve cheated by skipping the soap and simply rinsing with water. In addition, one-third say they frequently see others leave the school restroom without washing up at all.

When it comes to removing the most germs from their hands, students have also learned that handwashing with soap aces hand sanitizer. 72% correctly believe their hands are less germy when they lather up with soap and water than after using sanitizer.