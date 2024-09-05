Sloan Announces Products in Compliance with Build America Buy America Act

BABAA is responsible for establishing domestic content requirements for infrastructure projects receiving federal financial assistance. These projects must purchase and install domestic products that meet BABAA requirements. For a product to comply with BABAA, it must be composed of at least 55% of the total cost from mined, produced, or manufactured components from the United States and be manufactured in the US as well.

“As major infrastructure funding continues to be focused on facilities such as airports, transportation hubs, public schools, universities, hospital buildings, and government offices, Sloan understands the importance of making a large number of its products available to support these initiatives,” said Morgan Kish, Sloan Director of Product Management. “We are proud to provide BABAA-compliant commercial restroom products to support these critical infrastructure projects in specifying domestic products.”

Sloan BABAA-compliant products include:

Sloan Flushometers – All Sloan flushometers, including manual and sensor-operated options in all variations and finishes, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) and programmed water technologies (PWT)-enabled flushometers

All showerheads and wall-mounted hand dryers Sinks – Standard AER-DEC® Sinks in 1, 2, 3, or 4 stations with BASYS®, Rush Street® or Clark Street® Components. Additional certification required depending on selected material

Sloan’s BABAA-compliant products complement its extensive lineup of Buy America Act (BAA)-registered products . In addition to the products in compliance with BABAA standards, BAA-compliance applies to many Sloan products ranging from many flushometer product lines, BASYS and Optima® faucets, AER-DEC and Designer Series™ Corian and Quartz sinks, as well as a number of SloanStone® sinks. Additionally, all fixtures with SloanTec® Hydrophobic Glaze meet BAA requirements.

Domestic manufacturing enables Sloan to eliminate long delivery times or delays stemming from a demand surge that can impact products manufactured internationally. Sloan’s Arkansas-based Foundry helps to support this initiative. In fact, the semi-red brass used in the production of Sloan flushometers is from Sloan’s U.S. Foundry.