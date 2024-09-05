Bradley Sponsors ‘The Germ Chasers’ Hygiene Education Program for Schools

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — Bradley Company, global manufacturer of commercial washroom and handwashing solutions, announces its sponsorship of the Germ Chasers Education Program, an initiative led by Planet Water Foundation. This collaboration aims to enhance awareness and promote effective hygiene practices among school-aged children across underserved communities internationally.

The Germ Chasers program, facilitated by Planet Water Foundation educators, is designed to teach children about the importance of handwashing and personal hygiene in preventing the spread of germs and illnesses. Through online workshops, hands-on activities and educational materials, the program empowers students with the knowledge and skills necessary to maintain better health and well-being through proper hygiene practices. Following the online training, teachers are provided with resources for educating students on healthy hygiene practices.

Since launching in January 2024, the Germ Chasers Education Program has been implemented in various schools across the globe. Through Bradley’s involvement, 2,205 students at three elementary schools in The Philippines, Mexico and Thailand were supported with financial support as well as resources and expertise to aid in the program's development and execution.

Commitment to Public Health & Education

"Bradley is committed to supporting initiatives that have a positive impact on public health and education," said Jon Dommisse, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy of Bradley Company. "Partnering with Planet Water Foundation for the Germ Chasers Education Program aligns with our mission to foster healthier communities and ensure that vital hygiene practices are accessible to all children, especially those in underserved areas."

In addition to sponsoring the Germ Chasers program, Bradley has conducted the Healthy Handwashing Survey™ for the past 15 years to promote the health importance of hand hygiene. The annual study tracks handwashing habits and attitudes of Americans and examines restroom perceptions and preferences regarding the use of public restrooms.

Content and Resources

"Planet Water Educators is thrilled to collaborate with Bradley Company to expand the reach of our Germ Chasers Education Program," said John Deotrakul, Chief Development Officer, Planet Water Foundation. "This support enables us to deliver crucial educational content and resources to children who need it most, fostering a culture of health and hygiene that will benefit them for years to come."

For more information about Germ Chasers and Planet Water’s Water-Health and Hygiene educational program, please visit https://planet-water.org.

For more information on Bradley Company and its commitment to healthy handwashing initiatives, please visit www.bradleycorp.com.