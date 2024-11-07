Ocean View School District Specifies Touch-Free Fixtures

All Hands on AER-DEC®

A sink system that includes a soap dispenser, faucet, hand dryer, and sink basin all in one is tough to pass up, especially for restrooms in an educational setting. That’s why OVSD specified Sloan ’s AER-DEC Integrated Sink Systems, which help the district’s schools save water, reduce energy consumption, and the need for paper towels. With a mixture of one-, two-, and three-station systems, the AER-DEC Sinks at OVSD are designed to work together as one beautiful, touch-free, hygienic, highly efficient system. Additionally, AER-DEC’s soap dispenser delivers a pre-measured amount of soap to reduce waste, and the hand dryers include an industry-leading electrostatic HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of dust, mold, bacteria, and airborne particles.

Simple as 1-2-3

On top of their clear sustainability benefits, OVSD chose to feature AER-DEC Sinks because of their simplicity for students and staff alike. With the soap dispenser, faucet, hand dryer, and sink basin all rolled into one, it’s a solution that makes life easy for OVSD’s maintenance team as well. “ Sloan has simplified our restrooms by having all the elements of the sink in one location,” said Lewandowski of the Maintenance & Operations team at OVSD. “These sink systems are helping keep water off the floor and cutting down on paper towel waste.”

A+ for Aesthetics