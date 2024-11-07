Ocean View School District Specifies Touch-Free Fixtures

Latest from Bath/Kitchen
Ocean View School District (OVSD) is an award-winning school district that teaches children from kindergarten through eighth grade. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, safety, and communication, OVSD sets the stage for an enriched learning experience that empowers students to become lifelong learners.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, OVSD placed an even greater emphasis on simple, sustainable, and reliable restroom products in its schools. In the spirit of the district’s commitment to innovation and safety, OVSD specified a variety of Sloan products in several of its schools. Today, students and staff are reaping the benefits of Sloan’s touch-free, hygienic fixtures every time they visit the restroom.
“I’ve been very impressed with how Sloan’s sinks have had a positive impact on our students and staff,” said Grant Lewandowski, Maintenance & Operations at Ocean View School District.
All Hands on AER-DEC®
A sink system that includes a soap dispenser, faucet, hand dryer, and sink basin all in one is tough to pass up, especially for restrooms in an educational setting. That’s why OVSD specified Sloan’s AER-DEC Integrated Sink Systems, which help the district’s schools save water, reduce energy consumption, and the need for paper towels. With a mixture of one-, two-, and three-station systems, the AER-DEC Sinks at OVSD are designed to work together as one beautiful, touch-free, hygienic, highly efficient system. Additionally, AER-DEC’s soap dispenser delivers a pre-measured amount of soap to reduce waste, and the hand dryers include an industry-leading electrostatic HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of dust, mold, bacteria, and airborne particles.
Simple as 1-2-3
On top of their clear sustainability benefits, OVSD chose to feature AER-DEC Sinks because of their simplicity for students and staff alike. With the soap dispenser, faucet, hand dryer, and sink basin all rolled into one, it’s a solution that makes life easy for OVSD’s maintenance team as well. “Sloan has simplified our restrooms by having all the elements of the sink in one location,” said Lewandowski of the Maintenance & Operations team at OVSD. “These sink systems are helping keep water off the floor and cutting down on paper towel waste.”
A+ for Aesthetics
When specifying Sloan products for the restrooms, the cherry on top for OVSD was the inviting, yet sophisticated aesthetic the fixtures provide. Aside from the sleek AER-DEC Sink Systems, Sloan’s SU-1009 Vitreous China Washdown Urinals with Royal® 186 Urinal Flushometers are durable, hygienic products that include a vandal-resistant, stainless-steel strainer, ensuring they look good as new for the long haul. OVSD also turned to Sloan for its water closet flushometers, specifying Royal 111 Water Closet Flushometers, which not only conserve water with flush volume accuracy, but also feature a vandal-resistant stop cap ensuring durability.
